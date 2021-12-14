We're hiring an Education Coordinator and First Nations Engagement Manager

The First Nations Engagement Manager(s) plays a critical role in supporting NAVA’s major revision of the Code of Practice for the Professional Australian Visual and Media Arts, Craft and Design Sector. In addition to contributing to this core work at NAVA, this role supports NAVA’s engagement with and for First Nations practitioners nationally. This position will also take on other projects to contribute to NAVA’s strategic plan including, but not limited to, research projects, organisation responses to inquiries, national steering committees, and other roles as identified.

This is a diverse and broad role in a small team. To meet the objectives of the role, flexible working arrangements can be negotiated, and the role may be filled by multiple individuals working in a part-time capacity. NAVA is working with Agency Projects to support First Nations staff with a national support network committed to professional development.

This is recognised as an identified Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander position under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977.





Follow the link below to access the position description and details on how to apply.

Deadline: No closing date has been set for this position as multiple individuals may be appointed to deliver facets of the role. NAVA will assess applications as they are received and engage in an ongoing recruitment and selection process in engaging First Nations staff to support NAVA’s operations. Ideally, an initial candidate will be available to begin in March 2022.